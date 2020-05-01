Celine Dion wants to “strength and courage” to his fans around the world

Celine Dion has expressed on Instagram, to send a warm touch to his fans around the world, in this period of containment-general.

It is always with a lot of empathy as Celine Dion warms the hearts. Thursday 19 march 2020, the star of the quebec song had taken hold of his account Instagram, to send a positive note to its fans, while the whole world is confined to an attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

“We’re all concerned”

The one that has been forced to suspend its world tour, “Courage” was thus explained that she was home with her three children. “I hope that you all take good care of you during these extremely challenging times. I’m at home with my family and we take the necessary precautions to stay healthy and safe. My thoughts and prayers are with all those who have lost loved ones, those who are sick and all those who are affected by this dramatic situation. I wish you strength and courage and I hope that positive news will bring our lives to normal very soon. Now more than ever, I hope that the music will bring you a source of comfort and inner peace”, she wrote.

The singer, who will celebrate his 52 years on 30 march, concluded : “We are all concerned… Let’s be good to each other, and take care of ourselves and others.”

Has to read also : Celine Dion, a princess in New York