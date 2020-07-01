Celine Dion : what will become of his eldest son, René-Charles ?

This June 2, René-Charles to put an end to 94 weeks of inactivity in your profile Instagram. The 19-year-old, reacted to the movement Black Lives Matter to announce, to publish, also, a black square in the social network to provide support. Anything to break the silence : during the last few months, the son of quebec diva is very discreet on social networks. What changed from the time when he was posting all his adventures to the four corners of the world, with his mom. The young adult may assert itself more and more, he remains close to his famous mother.

And, in addition, it is in the song, he also decided to move. The young man was launched in the rap ! You can find under the nickname of the Great Council, the publication of their sounds on the site Soundcloud. Songs of words of autobiographical character, he explained, in the year 2018 in the register of The Montreal Gazette. “My lyrics are very personal. I’m trying to do something nobody has done before : to be the son of one of the greatest singers of all times, who tries to become a rapper. (…) All my words speak of my own experiences”, he explained. At the time, he confessed that he wants to record a full album and not work with your mom. His last song to date, there are more than a year, evidence that he has decided to take her time to strengthen your project.

Agency / Bestimage

René-Charles : couple

It can be like the brother of Nelson and Eddy are going to dedicate a song to your sweetheart ! In the beginning of the year, Celine Dion has announced that her son was no longer a heart to take. “Your girlfriend is adorable. It is wonderful because she is a little older. It was 20 years ago and we all know that women are definitely more mature than men”he explained that before making comments full of praise against him. “She attends the same twins. It is really adorable. It is a very good person.” If Celine Dion is approved, that is good !

Photo credits : Afp / Bestimage