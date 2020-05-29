Céline Dion : when she dares to the coat hair multi-colored… (Oops ! ) : Femme Actuelle Le MAG

No limit ! Nobody can compete with the quebec diva. To each of his new posts, Celine Dion surprises her followers by his daring and his style of dress could not be more extravagant. To keep his crown personality the most stylish, the very crazy fifty-year old is not prohibited nothing. Thigh-high python, at the neckline and feathers in passing in the white shirt with the sleeves XXL, the interpreter of For you to love me still collect coins in the most unlikely of signed by great creators.

Whether in the city or in the recording studio, Céline Dion gives an overview of her outfits as well sharp as the originals. In a twist of dressing magic, the mother of René-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy is able to link any style. After succumbing to the trend streetwear while putting on a jog fluorescent pink, Céline Dion has shown that she is equally at home in ensembles more sophisticated.

For the registration of his title Nobody’s watching, the girlfriend of Pepe Munoz has opted for an outfit, giving it a real look of a diva. Perched on high heels nude giddy, Celine Dion unveiled her figure slender wrapped in a huge coat of fur.

Celine Dion or the passion coats

Here’s a coat, which has hair ! If this was last in tones of black and white, we would have thought that Celine Dion had done a small tour in the wardrobe of Cruella of Hell. Imposing with its shoulders, structured and down to his knees, this coat’s fur pink and brown may not agree to the wackiest of fashionistas. Who other than our Céline favorite could wear this coat ?

Always at the cutting edge of the latest trends, the bubbly artist has opted for a total pastel look. His long legs molded into a pair of skinny jeans in denim pink fishing matched with a denim shirt clear whose neck bijouté exceeds a cardigan in lace fashion crop top, Celine Dion delivers yet another style lesson.

With this new photo, Celine Dion shows that it does not collect only the shoes. In effect, it would seem that the fashionista is also a coat addict. During the winter months, the singer has offered a veritable parade of over more détonants each other. After having surprised the paparazzi in a long coat fluffy turquoise blue last November, Celine Dion has made a sensation in a long coat pink fuchsia and then in a long down jacket dress blue navy. This is a mantle to the spirit of the sixties with flowers or in a much more vaporous, Celine Dion knows how to find overcoats as well stylish cosy to protect her vocal cords. A true showgirl in all the circumstances.

To read also :

⋙ Celine Dion : a small dress, short and slinky and long hair, she appears a video as sexy as they are glamorous (Wow !)

⋙ Celine Dion dare a trouser suit to the original color : you like it ?

⋙ Celine Dion : dress was low-cut and small knots, this outfit that suits him perfectly (watch the video)