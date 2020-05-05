Céline Dion will attend the show A chance that has

Télé-Québec announced Monday that the quebec diva will be one of the guests of the evening What a luck that we tookpresented simultaneously by Télé-Québec and TVA next Sunday.



Marissa Groguhé

The Press

“The singer wishes to express its deep solidarity with all those who have dedicated themselves to helping the most vulnerable and save lives “, shared Télé-Québec in a press release.

“I am proud to be part of What a luck that we took, was written Celine Dion on Facebook. It is so important to pay tribute to the people in Quebec, who are all struggling together against the COVID-19. I’m with you, this Sunday, to recognize the efforts of our guardian angels. ”

More than 80 artists will take part in the spectacle, set up to raise donations for the benefit of The little brothers and SOS Violence conjugale. Among them, Ginette Reno, Lara Fabian, Pier-Luc Funk, Koriass and Guylaine Tremblay.

What a luck that we took will be presented on Sunday, 10 may at 19: 30 on TVA and Télé-Québec.