Celine Dion will participate in “A chance that it is a”

After participating in the emissions, american-canadian, and English to greet the front-line workers who fight the COVID-19, Céline Dion will do the same at home. The singer has confirmed that she will be part of the guests ofWhat a luck that we took Sunday evening, TVA and Télé-Québec.

It is a big catch for Productions of the Sea, the box behind the rendez-vous television. In One World : Together At Homethe great gig in the containment of the United States presented last month, Celine Dion has sung The Prayer with Andrea Bocelli, Lady Gaga, and John Legend. In the canadian-English, entitled Stronger Togetherthe diva has delivered a message to the viewers.

What will be its contribution to What a luck that we took ? Reached by telephone, the producer Jean-Philippe Dion tells us that she “will refer specifically to Quebec,” and that it will take part in the final number. In other words, it will push the note, but not solo.

In a statement released Monday, singer says that” it is important to pay tribute to the people who are fighting against the COVID-19 “. “I will be with you to highlight the efforts of our guardian angels “, she adds.

“It is wide-ranging,”

In addition to Celine Dion, more than 80 performers will appear in the show to 90 minutes, which will be broadcast without commercial break. The number of big names that will come in waves, included Ariane Moffatt, Claude Dubois, Blue Jeans Blue, Marie Carmen, Guylaine Tanguay, Les sœurs Boulay, Lara Fabian, Gregory Charles and Jean-Pierre Ferland.

In an interview to the JournalJean-Philippe Dion emphasizes the generosity of the artists, who have not hesitated to take part in the project. “We could have done a show in five hours with all the proposals that were received. In his 15-year career, I’ve never seen something like that. The artists had wanted to sing, the groups had wanted to play together…”

“There are artists from everywhere, of all styles, adds the producer. It rakes really very wide. ”

Six animators

The issue What a luck that we took also has a ragtag group of animators. Marc Labrèche, Marie-Claude Barrette, Mélissa Bédard, Marie-Soleil Dion, Pier-Luc Funk, and Gildor Roy will be at the controls. “We didn’t go with the personalities associated with such-and-such network, points out Jean-Philippe Dion. It is not in there. ”

The shoots were held over the last few days. The half was done Saturday and Sunday, at the studios Mels, Saint-Hubert. Respecting the sanitary measures, of course.

Because of the short time of production, the assembly step has already started. Daniel Laurin (Revolution, The Voice, Belle et Bum) and Josiane Lamarre (The true nature, The Voice) sign of the realization. There are precise details of the songs you will hear during the show. However, it is known that a dozen artists will be the opening number.

What a luck that we took aims to support The Little Brothers, an organization whose mission is to break the isolation of older people, and SOS domestic violence.

The issue What a luck that we took meet the following personalities :

Celine Dion

Marc Labrèche

Pier-Luc Funk

Gildor Roy

Mélissa Bédard

Marie-Claude Barrette

Marie-Soleil Dion

Jean-Pierre Ferland

Lara Fabian

Passe-Partout

Ginette Reno

François Bellefeuille

Guylaine Tremblay

Kim Thuy

Koriass

Ariane Moffatt

Sarah-Jeanne Labrosse

Marc Dupré

The Three Agreements

Patrice Bélanger

Radio Radio

Dumas

Guylaine Tanguay

Alex Nevsky

Fred Pellerin

Claude Dubois

Dave Morissette

Mélanie Maynard

Charlotte Cardin

Marie-Pierre Arthur

Bianca Gervais

Philip Danault

Pierre Lavoie

Étienne Boulay

Annie Villeneuve

Simon Boulerice

Brigitte Boisjoli

Jean-Marc Couture

Andréanne A. Mallette

Gregory Charles

Pierre-Yves Lord

Marc Hervieux

Louis-Jean Cormier

The sisters Boulay

2Frères

Blue Jeans Blue



Photo courtesy, LePetitRusse Blue Jeans Blue

Claudia Bouvette

Saskia Thuot

Étienne Dupuis-Cloutier

Marie-Denise Pelletier

Mary Carmen

Joe Bocan

Elisapie Isaac



Photo archive, Ghyslain Lavoie Elisapie Isaac

Salesbarbes

Mike Clay

Colombe St-Pierre

10 dancers Revolution

TVA and Télé-Québec broadcast What a luck that we took Sunday at 19: 30.

You can contribute now to the address unechancequonsa.quebec.