Celine Dion will sing at the Vieilles Charrues ? The patron of the festival is launching a ” cry of the heart “

On may 11, is now in the minds of all. Emmanuel Macron announced yesterday during a speech live from the Elysée palace, the French must remain confined to their homes until that date. Then slowly, the schools will reopen their doors. But all do not see the end of the tunnel : restaurants and bars will remain closed and concerts and festivals will not resume until mid-July. A recovery that would have had to make happy the organizer of the festival The old ploughsto be held on 16 July in Carhaix… But for the time being, it is rather the anxiety and misunderstanding that prevail.

Many artists are expected as Lenny Kravitz, Mika, or even Angela. But it is undoubtedly the coming of Celine Dion, who is set to be the highlight of the event. His participation would be the only hope for some fans to see their idol on stage, as the concerts of his tour were to be held from 26 June to 4 July… Yes, but now, Jerome Tréhorel, the patron saint of Vielles Charrues still don’t know on which foot to dance.

“People ask me what I’m doing. I don’t know.”

“In mid-July, it is the 15th. We we start on the 16. It means that after 24 hours, it is estimated that we can accommodate 70,000 people per day ? And besides, before that, there’s all the preparation, the setup of the site. 2 000 people will be working on site the last few days before the opening… so that the rallies will still be prohibited. This is absurd. People ask me what I’m doing. I don’t know. One thing is for sure. If I am forced to cancel at the last moment, it is the death of Old Ploughs” he lamented in the columns of our confreres of Paris.

“We are an association, we are able to operate without subsidies. If I take today the decision to cancel as the event takes place after mid-July, I will be supposed to pay my commitments, that is to say, the 4 to 5 million euros invested in the programming and the million and a half for the costs of the structure” he says before concluding : “It is a cry of the heart, really. But it is the sustainability of the Vieilles Charrues representing 18 million euros in economic benefits for the entire region of Carhaix.”

In Denmark or Canada, no festival did not take place before the end of August, with the possibility to play the case of force majeure, and cancel the event, and the contracts already committed. Jerome Tréhorel plans to call on the prefecture, or even the minister of Culture, Franck Riester, if necessary. But he will have to quickly make a decision. Celine Dion fans are hanging on his lips…

