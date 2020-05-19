Celine Dion wins two Webby Awards

The collection of trophies of Celine Dion is enlarged. The singer won two awards at the Webby Awards, which aim to recognize excellence on the Internet.

Celine Dion dominated the category entitled “People’s Voice – Social Experiment & Innovation” for a treasure hunt organized on Instagram and Spotify last fall to discover the songs of Courage, her new album in English. All of that had been orchestrated by Weller Media Agency, a marketing agency virtual.

Celine Dion has won another palm. Its publication Instagram in which she recreates the clip that accompanied his success of 1996, It’s All Coming Back To Me Nowhas been voted best video social stream advertising, media and public relations.

Last November, a few weeks before Christmas, the singer had handed in her famous music video to the taste of the day to promote the option of shopping on Instagram, promoting the passage of the brands such as Michael Kors and Marc Jacobs.

The two awards won by Céline Dion were determined by public vote.

The 24th ceremony of the Webby Awards will take place this afternoon at 15 pm at the WebbyAwards.com. It will be hosted by Patton Oswalt.

Jimmy Fallon, Greta Thunberg, Tom Hanks, Cardi B, LeBron James, Dolly Parton and Game of Thrones are among the winners.