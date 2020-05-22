Celine Dion wrote a gentle statement to her mother who has gone missing

This Sunday, may 10, mother’s day was celebrated in many countries. On this occasion, Celine Dion has shared on the social networks, a message sent to his mother, Theresa, passed away last January 17.

Mother’s day can be as joyful as going through the grieving process. After the tribute to Angelina Jolie with her mother in the columns of the ” New York Times “, Sunday, may 10, Céline Dion was keen to write her first supporter, who died there almost four months. On his account Instagram, the quebec singer has shared with his followers a photo of the family, on which appears Thérèse Tanguay-Dion, surrounded by his fourteen children, and sitting next to her husband, Adhemar Dion, who passed away in 2003.

A message of love and special wishes

“Dear mom, first of all, good holiday mothers !” wrote first interpreter of the “I go or you go” in the caption of its publication. “We think of you everyday and we miss you of course… I would like to ask you to continue to watch over us and protect us. I thought also that maybe you could ask Mother Nature if she could not find a solution to this global crisis, and especially to help the large number of people who are now in need, ” says Celine Dion . “We love you mom, with all our love and… Voila ! “.

To conclude this message of love to his mother, the star finally addressed the mothers of the world, wishing them good health and be safe around their loved ones.

That occurred four years after the death of her husband, René Angélil, and her brother, Daniel, the passing away of his mother has affected many Celine Dion. During her international tour ” Courage “, she has him well paid tribute to multiple times. As the youngest of a large family, the artist of 52 years may, however, count on his brothers and sisters as well as his children, René-Charles, Nelson and Eddy, to keep fit.

In France, mother’s day will be celebrated on June 7th.