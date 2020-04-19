Celine Dion wrote the song “Fly” in honor of his niece who died at 16 years

On march 30, 1995, Céline Dion released her 13th album called “them”. Among the titles of this new album, “Fly” was dedicated to his niece, Karine, who died after a long battle with cystic fibrosis.

It’s been 25 years, march 30, 2020, as the world-famous canadian singer Celine Dion has released her 13th album.

Produced by the film’s director and co-arranger Erick Benzi, the latter has agreed to speak of the birth of this album, which has been such a success at the time, in the columns of Paris, out on newsstands on Sunday, 12 April 2020.

HIS 13TH ALBUM ENTITLED “them”

The album “them” by Céline Dion was an incredible success with over ten million copies sold around the world.

It has even been certified “diamond disk” in France in 1995. In an interview with the producer Erick Benzi has given to the magazine Le Parisien, he talked about the recording of this album and all the songs that compose it.

The album includes several titles, such as “For you to love me again”, “I’ll go where you go” (a duet with Jean-Jacques Goldman), “Prayer pagan” and “Flies”. But according to Erick Benzi, the litre, is “Stealing” it has a special meaning and important in the life of the singer.

A TRIBUTE TO HIS NIECE

In fact, two years before the release of this famous album, the singer had to go through a very difficult time of his life, that of the death of her niece Karine.

The girl was only 16 years old at the time when she dies as a result of a disease called cystic fibrosis.

Thus, it is a tribute to her niece that the singer wrote the lyrics of the song “Fly”. This is what the director has also told in his interview to the magazine Le Parisien.

“(…) One night, she is so emotional after singing Fly, dedicated to his niece died, that he leaves and does not return…”,

he told.

The ANNIVERSARY OF HIS SON

