Celine Dion’s “deeply saddened” by the killing spree in Nova Scotia

Celine Dion reacts to the horrible massacre in Nova Scotia.

Like most of his fellow canadians, Celine Dion marked a pause, affected by the gruesome violence of the events that occurred in Nova Scotia, so that a murderer has walked miles in a raging bloody, making numerous victims in its path.

“I am deeply saddened by the senseless violence enNouvelle Scotia. My thoughts go out to the victims, their families, and to all the inhabitants (…) We are all with you.May you find the love, strength and light during this dark period “, wrote Celine Dion in a message signed by his hand and relayed online.

The RCMP confirmed in the course of the day 19 victims in the margin of the slaughter of the Nova Scotia, a balance sheet that could be called upon to rise.

It is already, however, the worst mass murder of mass of the history of Canada.

