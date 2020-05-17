Céline Dion’s version of couture and the version go for his wishes : the diva does not take itself seriously

In 2020, Celine Dion account make as many follies as in 2019. In fact, she treated her fans with outfits always more crazy and colourful and even has (finally) released her new album in English which has been worn by two beautiful titles like Courage or Imperfections. The singer has been true to itself for its best wishes addressed to his fans. On Instagram, Céline Dion has released a video exceptional in that, once is not custom, it does not take itself seriously.

The mum of Eddy, Nelson, Rene Charles has appeared in brand clothing, pulled at four pins where it wants its wishes to 2020 to its subscribers, and then jogging black-and-white tank top, obviously in a gym or a rehearsal where she is loose as rarely. However, there was no madness in his message ! “I wish you all a new year full of hope, love, and pleasure. May you find your passion and pursue it with all your heart… That all your dreams come true !“she also noted in the comment.

For 2020, this is the courage it takes to wish Celine Dion, and for good reason, she will go on tour around the world and even give several concerts in France, at the U-Arena, Nanterre, and even a special concert at the Festival des Vieilles Charrues. She will take the opportunity to promote his new album Courage that is, if it doesn’t work of the masses in the United States, has already sold more than 75,000 copies in France.

Wishing all of you a New Year full of hope, love and fun. May you find your passion and pursue it with all your heart…💃 may your dreams come true! ❤️ – Celine xx…https://t.co/78Q8pV37sy pic.twitter.com/z4Zpyq8XjO — Celine Dion (@celinedion) January 1, 2020

