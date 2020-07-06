Celine, Hublot, Balenciaga… The news of the week





Read more Figaro.fr

“data-reactid=”28″>did you know? In the NINETEENTH centuryand century, the use of the crinoline, the increase of the distance between the people, has helped to reduce the spread of airborne diseases. In the meantime that the creators think of the flavor of the day, the industrial Museum of the Corderie Vallois of the cathedral of Notre-Dame-de-Bondeville (76) has dedicated its upcoming exhibition to this object so special, (…) Read more Figaro.fr

Marine Emissions and Glenn Martens, the big winners of the Andam 2020

These bacteria that make the skin beautiful

Donatella Versace: “A post of Instagram is not enough, there must be acts”

Remo Ruffini: “we must unlearn what we have learned”

Sign up for the newsletter du Figaro

“data-reactid=”29″>Marine Emissions and Glenn Martens, the big winners of the Andam 2020

These bacteria that make the skin beautiful

Donatella Versace: “A post of Instagram is not enough, there must be acts”

Remo Ruffini: “we must unlearn what we have learned”

Sign up for the newsletter du Figaro