Centr, the app the fitness of Chris Hemsworth invoice$ 99 at all of its users without their consent

The application has been the subject of numerous complaints on the app stores and social networks.

For care during confinement, many persons have downloaded one or more apps from fitness or fitness. And what better than an application that is created by the interpreter of Thor ? The latter proposed a special offer during the confinement : a free trial of 6 weeks, cancelable at any time. In fact, this was not necessarily so simple.

The application of Chris Hemsworth brings together tips fitness, that of meditation and meal planning. A concept that has not convinced all the recipients of the trial period, who have preferred to put an end to their free test. A process that has not worked for many users.

On Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and shops application, the complaints against the City multiplied. Users have reported that the cancellation process was complex. To put an end to their trial period, the users of the Core must use the same platform with which they had subscribed. As well, if they were enrolled for an Android smartphone, they should unsubscribe from one and not connect to the web site of Centr. In addition, depending on the platform, the cancellation process was different. This is why many users have thought – wrongly – to have put an end to their subscription before the end of the trial period.

Others have confessed that they forgot to unsubscribe before the end of the trial period, but they ensure that the app did not inform them of the end of the free trial period. They have, therefore, been charged$ 99 for their subscription of a year not wanted to Centr.

If some users have managed to get their money back by complaining to customer service, this is not the case for all. Many users deem that the cancellation process is deliberately complicated and unclear.

Check out his subscriptions on smartphone

To avoid this kind of mishap, it will be necessary to take knowledge of the terms of use and free trial, something very few people do. On a smartphone, you can delete your recorded banking data. On Android, in the direction of your account settings on the Play Store. In the Subscription tab, you can view the applications for which you currently have a subscription and delete it if you want. On iOS, go into the settings of your phone and tap your name. Then select “Subscriptions”. You can also view your current subscriptions from the tab “iTunes Store and App Store”. Once logged in, go to “Subscriptions”.