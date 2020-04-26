Central america, the refuge of the footballers mexican given the lack of opportunities

The League of Development it seeks to undertake in the category of Ascent MX could mean the vanishing of footballers nationals to other countries and the area of Central america could be the refuge of those that are not considered.

COUNTRY PLAYERS Guatemala 23 Nicaragua 10 Costa Rica 9 El Salvador 5 Belize 4 Panama 1 Puerto Rico 1

With an age limit of 23 years and a rule that allows each club to have eight players above the limit, the elements mexicans could turn to countries such as Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvadoramong other countries, in which 53 players mexicans who are looking to stay in the professional football.

Guatemala is the main destination where they seek to continue active elements that made a name in the First Division. 23 players are in this league and among the records there are elements such as Erik ‘Puma’ Pimentel, Juan Carlos SilvaAgustin Herrera, Liborio Sanchez or Cesar Villaluz.

“After the draft was opened a market in Central america and another factor that made us to come here were the rules of mexican soccer, which give advantages to foreigners, this meant that the footballer tricolor not only look for a team in Europe, but in other places as Guatemala, the Middle East, the MLS, we have to look to continue to play.

In Guatemala we opened the doors and I appreciate it”, he said to ESPN Digital, Augustine Herrerawho is in front of the Communications.

2 Related

Another country that has given opportunity to men that they no longer had a place in the maximum circuit, or in the silver category of football national was Nicaragua. In that country there are 10 elements of aztecs and of these stand out Jesus Leal, Francisco Tavano and Taufic Guarch, who was promise of the football national after to be in the Mexico team that won the third place in the category U20 in 2011.

“In the beginning was the rule of foreigners, they had 9 or 10 on each team, and they closed the door to the mexican players. Now with this, many quality players are going to be left without a computer. Want to make a league of development, but I think that is wrong because it removes competitiveness the issue, hopefully they will change their minds”, declared this portal Daniel Guzmán Miranda, who has played in Guastatoya Guatemala and also is the son of former player and now a strategist Daniel ‘Travieso’ Guzman.