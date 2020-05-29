Central Park : what is the first anime series to Apple TV+ ? – News Series to TV

“Central Park”, the new weapon of the creator of “Bob’s Burgers”, arrived today on Apple TV+. What is this series animated musical with the voices of Kristen Bell and Stanley Tucci ?

What is it about ?

A family of caretakers, who live and work in Central Park, attempts to save the park, which is threatened by an old woman of affairs, determined to destroy it to build a real estate project.

Central Park, a series created by Loren Bouchard, with the voices of Josh Gad, Kristen Bell, Stanley Tucci, Tituss Burgess, Kathryn Hahn, Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr.

Available from 29 may on Apple TV+. 4 seen episodes on 13.

It looks like what ?

It worth the detour ?

Owen Tillerman is the happy husband of Paige and father of Molly and Cole. It is also the steward of Central Park, which is home to the whole family. But soon, a series of plagues down on the park, which are the work of the terrible Bitsy Brandenham, an old business woman, accariâtre who lives with her assistant/housekeeper/wife to do everything and his dog, Champagne in a silver tower overlooking the green lung of New York. Bitsy has a hatred without limits in the park and its visitors and decides to do everything to transform Central Park into a place of hideous and desert with horizon, a horrible real estate project. Birdie, acrobat always accompanied by his violin, serves as the narrator and all this happy team runs through all of these adventures in the songs.

Behind these characters very sympathetic and endearing for some and delightfully detestable for the other created by Loren Bouchard that is none other than the creator of the animated series Bob’s Burgers is a hidden voice cast of the highest caliber. Josh Gad (who is none other than the voice of Olaf in The snow Queen) embodies Birdie, Leslie Odom Jr. (cross-especially in Person of Interest, and in New York Special Unit) and Kathryn Hahn lend their voice to the spouses Tillerman, the children are played by Kristen Bell and Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), and finally, Stanley Tucci, and Daveed Diggs (also to the poster of Snowpiercer), unrecognizable, camped the terrible Bitsy and her faithful assistant, Helen. En addition to being compelling and puisqu’it is a musical series, they come out perfectly when it comes to the singing on songs sometimes a bit long, but still catchy (special mention to the second piece of the driver, which remains permanently in your head).

Another good point, in terms of diversity : the family Tillerman is a mixed family (Owen is black, Paige white, the two children are, therefore, mestizo), which is not so common in the animated series, and the show shines often through a political discourse that is relevant, sometimes social, sometimes feminist, through the character of Molly, for example, particularly well-written. The episodes last between 20 and 25 minutes each and are linked together with pleasure. The first season will include 13 episodes and Apple TV+ with ordered directly 26, a season 2 is already planned.