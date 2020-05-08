CFDA Fashion Awards 2016 : The Olsen twins met for a rare outing to three

The prestigious ceremony of the CFDA Fashion Awards, held this Monday, June 6, in New York, was undoubtedly the fashion event not to be missed but also an appointment 100% of the family, to the stars present. While Beyoncé, very emotional in a suit Givenchy that pays tribute to Michael Jackson, has been nominated as an “icon mode” in front of her husband Jay Z and their daughter Blue Ivy, Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen have taken advantage of this evening to walk the red carpet arm in arm with their biggest fan, the actress Elizabeth Olsen, their younger sister.

Nominated in two categories for their brand The Row (“designer of the year” and “designer accessory of the year”), the stylist of 29 years, however, are distributed empty-handed from the Hammerstein Ballroom, Marc Jacobs and Mansur Gavriel have been respectively distinguished for their work. However, the american stars have been able to count on the presence and the exceptional support of their little sister, three years younger, who has been very busy in the four corners of the world in recent weeks with the promotion of his latest film, Captain America : Civil War.

Dressed in outfits with black suited, the three young women are readily folded to the game of the traditional photocall, accomplices and welded in front of the photographers. The hair half-statements in a ponytail, the interpreter of the Red Witch, aka Wanda Maximoff in the saga hit Marvel, stood out courtesy of the iconic twin’s, with a few centimeters more. The trio only appears very rarely in public, this group has naturally attracted the attention of the cameras.

