Chadwick Boseman’s widow asks to manage her marriage

The late actor Chadwick Boseman did not leave a will. Now, his widow Taylor Simone Ledward has sought legal assistance to enable her to be the limited authority administrator of his estate.

Ledward filed a probate case in Los Angeles on Thursday. According to court documents, the “Black Panther” star “died intestate.”

The documents revealed that the estimated value of Boseman’s estate is $ 938,500. Besides Ledward, his parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman are the only other family members listed in the documents, reports etonline.com.

Boseman died after a battle with colon cancer on August 28. He was 43 years old. The actor and Ledward had been secretly married before his death. They began dating before Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago and reportedly got engaged last year.

In a statement announcing his death, the late actor’s family confirmed that he had married Ledward.

“He died at home, with his wife and family by his side,” the statement said.