Chael Sonnen has it right about Jon Jones?

THE SUMMARY

Halle Berry love the MMA, but it has cost him broken bones thanks to the ladies champion UFC weight flies, Valentina Shevchenko.

Chael Sonnen has kept things real by talking about the heavyweight champion lightweight of the UFC, Jon Jones, claiming that the camp should rely on his personality of “scumbag” and become a heel full. Do we agree?

Speaking of Jones, Corey Anderson apologized to him for having questioned his authenticity as a man of faith in the past. What do we do with this?

Burt Watson, speaking from experience as a former on-site coordinator of the UFC, thinks that the UFC will return during the outbreak of coronavirus, while being able to remove “Fight Island”. Could it be useful? The UFC should he allow it?

Yes, Darren Till, beat Stephen Thompson a few years ago, but he missed weight, as we have been reminded “Wonderboy” this week. Can you talk smack if you miss weight?

Luke Rockhold wants to make a return, perhaps? But should he?

Francis Ngnannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik agree on one thing: their fight UFC 249 should be for the interim title of the heavy weights. Do we agree?

Israel Adesanya and Tyron Woodley strengthen Twitter: what is it?

