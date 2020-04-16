Challenge the time – Mood

To your health, it is topical

And time goes by. Too much for that, in spite of a panda bronze in 1982 and two qualifications for the Championship of France UNSS gymnastics in 1988 and 1990, you do not risk your ancient carcass in something akin to an extreme sport than a fun challenge. In these times of caregivers exhausted, such a risk would in any way citoyennement incorrect. But, of Caroline Garcia, the actor Tom Holland (Spiderman) and your sister-in-law, everyone should participate. One puts a t-shirt on the floor, you move up the feet to the wall, face side wall, and, when it is almost vertical, it twists to put on his shirt. And you didn’t speak not even of the “Simone Biles challenge”, which removes altogether his tracksuit pants in equilibrium, without a wall. For the world of containment that is not a quadruple olympic champion to meet the challenge without breaking all the teeth and the glass coffee table, there are the ” PQ challenge “, more fluffy, which is to go ten juggle with the triple-layer fresh lavender. This commodity has become rare, is the ” Pair-Wawrinka challenge “, which involves taking a drink. Your favorite one. Then, to your health, it is timely.