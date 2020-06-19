Champagne FM is celebrating music with Lady Gaga, Gims, Soprano…

Champagne FM had planned to hold three major concerts in the month of June in Troyes, Vitry-le-François and Romilly-sur-Seine, but here, as in other places, the situation of health care has led to its cancellation. “Il we look forward to meeting our listeners, on the occasion of the great musical events“stresses Thierry Steiner, director general of Champagne FM. “From September, we’re going to go on the stage with the “Crossroads of Stars”, organized on the 12th of September, in the framework of the Fair of Châlons-en-Champagne. And big surprises are in preparation for the 40 years of the radio of the next season“.

This film was made in the facilities of the radio in the city of Reims, in respect of the shares and of the barriers in the right mood.