Champagne FM is celebrating music with Lady Gaga, Gims, Soprano…

This Sunday, June 21 the traditional music festival will be a completely new flavor.

The health care crisis prevents the events of the previous years.

Champagne FM was forced to cancel three scheduled concerts in the month of June, in Troyes, Vitry-le-François and Romilly-sur-Seine.

Then not be able to gather on the stage, the team had the idea of playing the role of the artists in your playlist, in a video filmed in the good mood and the respect of the rules.

Behind the masks of Lady Gaga, Gims, Soprano, Maroon 5, or Nicki Minaj, hosts, journalists, commercial, promotional manager, executive assistant…, of the station.

Even the director general of Champagne FM played the game.

Thierry Steiner, who does not hide his eagerness to find a more direct contact with the listeners and the artists.

“From September, we are going to go on the stage with the “Crossroads of Stars”, organized on the 12th of September, in the framework of the Fair of Châlons-en-Champagne. And big surprises are in preparation for the 40 years of the radio of the next season.”

Come on, still a little patience !