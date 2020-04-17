Change its deco, planting seeds, playing… full of ideas to escape (without moving)

Going green





Failing to tread the moss of the woods, you look at the lenses to germinate on wet cotton ! And we relish in their shoots, which are salads. We will also be around on the blog My little corner green that book of ideas nature at home : cultivate the remnants of vegetables, sow seed… which is inspired By the book Embroidery upcycling (Editions Glénat), it embroiders and sews on grass and petals on the tops or tablecloths. Finally, we deliver bunches of fresh flowers via the website flowerbx.com, and bouquets in solidarity with Mr. Margarita (from 23 euros), support to producers in the Île-de-France.

Make her easter eggs

Do chocolate eggs without a pan ? It is possible. Take a fresh, empty it gently through a small hole in the top before filling it again with melted chocolate. Shards of praline, almond, or coconut chips are welcome. After four hours in the refrigerator, it remains only to peel it like a hard. Côté déco, blog lifestyle We Are Scout unveils the art of transforming shells in minivases adorned with flowers and branches. To discover the site desidees.netdedicated to tutorials diy and recycling, which proposed to carry out a unicorn with wool yarns multi-colored as the mane. Irresistible !

Take a beauty break





BRUNO BARBAZAN

We locked him in the bathroom for an experience as well as to the institute. One delves into the book I do my cosmetics are 100% natural ! (Editions Larousse) and you make a scrub with coconut oil and sugar. It also follows the advice of Kim Garamond, founder of the Tiger Yoga Clubs and Spas, who recommends five minutes of funny faces day-to-day before you make fingertip circles around the eyes to relax the muscles of the eyelids. His recipe for a relaxing bath ? Are added to the water with a glass of milk with vegetable oil (almond, argan) and an essential oil (lavender for relaxation, eucalyptus to clear the airways). Skin soft and moral reboosté guaranteed !

Escape into distant lands

Listening to podcasts devoted to travel and new adventures. Cross the border : launched in 2014 by Michael Pinatton, a globe-trotter, passionate interviews of French travellers or expatriates. Amber, who has everything to live in the middle of amazon forest, to Hill, who made the round-the-world bike ride, or even Amel, which is installed as a yoga teacher in Pakistan… ultradépaysant ! Radio Travellers : created by the agency, Travelers of the World and moderated by Valérie Expert, the program brings together specialists and takes us off the beaten track, to the discovery of countries that we already know (or not) : Cuba, Vietnam, Oman, New Zealand, Namibia, Russia,… to project themselves, or simply dream just a short moment.

Change its deco

First thing, it is empty, to avoid feeling oppressed. Then, we reorganize her cupboards inspired by Marie Kondo ,and once we have done all that, we can start. The most effective ? Change the color of a wall with a water-based paint without the smell, or curtains with dye Dylon. To give life, you are ordering prints, XXL in picto.fr. To go further, we give a second life to old furniture with a stripping effective, or they transform old crockery into a lamp… For all that, the tutorials are available on manomano.fr that book also all the necessary hardware to tinker.

Customize his / her wardrobe





Store cupboards to lighten his spirit. Photo by Getty Images/Cultura RF

And if we put a little fantasy in his dressing room ? On tilli.en, full of good ideas for upcycler his old jeans, his raincoat or his shirt. Not bad also, the idea to embroider a pattern or a word to cheer up her little gray sweater inspired by the creations of damaja-studio.com or still darning a snag with art, the way of lesgambettessauvages.com (registration for an online workshop) or with wire golden as in goldenjoinery.com. Finally, we think of the summer with the textile dyeing dylon.fr to transform his white t-shirt version of tie-dye, one of the major fashion trends to come.

Play in family

The list of challenges is intensifying on the networks. Then cap or no cap on the challenge launched by @tussenkunstenquarantaine, which invites everyone to ” put in scene in order to reconstruct a famous picture in picture ? Supported by the Rijksmuseum, the principle is to look for a work that you can recreate at home and post the photo on her account Instagram with the hashtag #tussenkunstenquarantaine. Crazy ideas welcome, as the pipe of Magritte reconstituted from a roll of toilet paper !

Improve your language

The British Council offers during this period of confinement during a video-conference for free, and the Cned offers courses by correspondence and telephone conversations with teachers. There are more dedicated apps : Babbel, though paid, seems to impose itself as the reference, but there are also Busuu , which offers chats with people all over the world, LingoZing who elects the BD and the comic books as a medium of learning, or Lingo, if you have in mind to learn a rare language. Also remains the good old methods : watch series or devouring books in the language you have chosen to master.

Escape in music

To combat the gloom while testing her vocal performances, we can try to BAM Karaoke Challenge on social networks, or challenge friends and neighbours in a duo on the app Smule. Those who prefer to learn to play a musical instrument can spinning on YouTube channels such as Acadezik, music Lessons, or GalagoMusic . Amateur or pro, there’s something for all tastes. The purpose of this ? Let go !

Bam Karaoke Challenge, until may 31. @bamkaraoke