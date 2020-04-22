Change of dates for Revolution tour | Arts | The Tribune

Thetwo performances scheduled at the Palais municipal de La Baie are deferred to the September 18 and 19. As for those who were scheduled to take place in march and April at the Théâtre St-Denis in Montreal, they will finally take place from 22nd October to 1st November.

Ticket holders must keep records, as they will be honored for the new dates of representation.

The dates, however, remain unchanged for the performances planned in Trois-Rivières, Québec and Sherbrooke.

The show will be presented at the salle J-Antonio-Thompson in Trois-Rivières from 4 to 6 September, at the Capitole de Québec from September 10 to 13, and at the salle Maurice-O’bready, Sherbrooke on September 23 and 24.