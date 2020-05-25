Channing Tatum single : the point on her love life

Channing Tatum is a heart to take. The actor of 40 years is no longer in a relationship with singer Jessie J. The artists separated in April 2020, after attempting the adventure of a love story twice. If their first relationship ended in a failure because their respective agendas overloaded, their second failed attempt is due to the confinement. “They appreciated sincerely, enough to try again, but they finally realized that it was better to move on to something else”, stated a source to People magazine on April 4, 2020. The two stars have decided to remain friends.

Moreover, on 26 April, the day of the 40 years of Channing Tatum, Jessie J, he was speaking to a lovely message on Instagram. “Happy birthday to this special man, right there. You are truly someone unique. I am so happy that you are born, and even more happy to have had the chance to meet you. Continues to live your best life”, wrote the singer. This failure is a new failure in love for the actor who divorced in 2018 Jenna Dewan, after nine years of marriage. If the couple had opted for a separation amicably, it was, however, disputed the custody of their daughter, Everly, soon to be 7 years. In the end, the actor and the actress have obtained custody of their daughter. Jenna Dewan has since rebuilt his life. She had given birth to a little boy, the fruit of her love with Steve Kazee. As for Channing Tatum, the hero of “White House Down” (to find on TF1 Sunday, may 24th) is officially single. The actor should be the poster of the film “Free Player” by 2020, alongside Ryan Reynolds, and Jodie Corner.

By Non Stop People TV