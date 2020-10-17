Chantal Andere has tested positive for Covid-19

The actress and singer apparently caught the infection while on a talent show.

Chantal Andere has joined the list of celebrities who have tested positive for Covid-19.

The also singer revealed that she believes she was infected during her participation in the reality show Tu Cara Me Suena de Univisión.

“I ask God and the Virgin of Guadalupe to continue like this and that this adventure with this creature, as I say, be the kindest and generous to me,” said Chantal.

The artist promised to update her fans about the disease.