“Chantal Goya 2.0, choreography peep-show “, Jean-Louis Murat overwhelms Angela

Far from practicing the language of wood, Jean-Louis Murat has just put in its viewfinder the singer Angèle. If her little-8-year old daughter, Lucy, loves the sister of Romeo Elvis, the singer has a very different opinion of the lovely Belgian it has loaded as ever in the columns of Paris Match.

Lone wolf of the French song in which it does not, Jean-Louis Murat distributes its good and bad points in the last number of Paris Match. With his outspoken legendary, the interpreter of Col de la Croix-Morand if annoys – once again – the hypocrisy latent in the French song. ” This is what this story where it is necessary to speak well of all those who do the same job as you, asks the artist. The English groups do not hesitate to friter. The Beatles and the Stones were lit up in the interview. And no one has ever seen a problem like this. “According to Jean-Louis Murat, the criticism between artists is even part of the game.“The joust is part of the democratic process and that is why we made disks, books, articles, he adds. It should not be seen as something negative from a bad person… “ Go tell that to Angela, Jean-Louis Murat was dressed again for the winter, in this interview, cash…

“Chantal Goya 2.0 “

Standard-bearer of the song, a feminist since the success of its title Balance your what, Angela is not the kind of artists to type in the eye of Jean-Louis Murat… According to the singer auvergne, the little sister of Romeo Elvis is dishonest. “We, the guys, it overlooks with a pellet crazy, says Jean-Louis Murat. She tells us “You do not look, you do not touch“, while making a choreography of peep show. ” Admitting that his little-8-year old daughter, Lucy, loved Angèle, Jean-Louis Murat goes further in the critical analysis and adds to her portrait of vitriol : “Angela, this is a Chantal Goya 2.0 […] I’ve worked with many female singers who have science infuse. But Beyoncé or Rihanna have never written a title. If they had not of the guys behind, they would not be there. Angela, it’s going to take the air of a pre-grandma soon, and this will be finished. “ Not cool…