Chaos Walking : the movie with Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley finally has a release date

It is in 2016 that we began to hear talk of the “Chaos Walking”. 4 years after, the film has still not managed to sneak up to the rooms dark. Recently, planned for 2019, this film of SF worn by Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland finally has a release date !

The long delays, or reports are never good signals sent to the public. Like New Mutants, Chaos Walking is another movie that has the big arguments on the paper, but that galley outrageously to get out. Directed by Doug Liman, which is not the last of the penguins, this adaptation of the Chaos Walkinga trilogy of literature, Patrick Ness, should arrive in 2019 at the cinema. You will have understood that this first movie could be the starting point of a saga on the big screen, because the material literary exists. This adventure takes place in a futuristic world where there are only men on Earth, after a war which resulted in the spread of a deadly virus for women. The only child of a village consisting of men will uncover a secret that will turn everything upside down. After this revelation he decides to flee, accompanied by his dog. On his route, he will meet Viola, a woman who will make him understand that it was a lie since birth.

Chaos Walking has this universe to promote, but also two of the stars of the moment : Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley. The first exploded at Marvel in Spider-Man when the second is the heroine of the last trilogy of Star Wars. This duo should ensure a large visibility to the film but, according to the information of Deadlineit is expected to go through the box reshoots to rectify some things. And if this step takes time, it is because the two actors have had a busy schedule with deadlines for the universe in which they were involved.

Chaos Walking in 2021

Lionsgate think that a niche should be found soon and comes to block a release date. The USA will host Chaos Walking on January 22, 2021 – no information has been given to France. The reshoots will be made this year and we can finally see what it returns at the beginning of the next. Tom Holland is concerned, by Spider-Man 3 and will, one day, finally turning Uncharted. Daisy Ridley, she has more free time with the end of the saga, Skywalker. We’ll see if this new date will be respected ! The rest of the cast is made up of Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Kurt Sutter, Nick Jonas, and David Oyelowo.