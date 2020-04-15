Charger coffin that became viral is a fan of Barcelona

Who has not seen the chargers viral the casket? As your leader, Benjamin Aidoodeclared fan of the Barcelona of Messi.

In an interview with That Thi Play, Aidoo said to be a fan of Barcelona and especially of Messi. For him, the catalans without the argentine, would not be what they are now. Also said to be a faithful follower of Josep Maria Bartomeu, president of the team.

“My favorite player is MessiI love it. I like your the way you play and the goals that brand. In addition it is not selfish, that is very important. I am fond of BarcaI like it a lot, but above all I’m fan of Messiis a huge player. Is the leader and we’ll need to give the thankswithout him the Barca would not be what it is“, he declared.

And although all this may seem a joke, it is not. Aidoo, who has gone viral with some classmates for carrying a coffin, also had words for Bartomeu, as he believes that he has achieved that Barcelona will be the dominator of The Spanish League.

“I think that has contributed to making the Barca a great team, reigning The League and other competitions. I think that is a good president, really what I think. He has made great the Barca on top of other equipment“ he said.

Finally, Aidoo explained the video that has gone viral. He considers that the death should not provoke tears, but joy and dance because the person that was already restingwell also thanks him for what he did in life.

“My opinion is that we should celebrate the death. When a person leaves us, we have to remember what he has done in his life. We dance because we want the people realize that we don’t have to cry with the death, we should feel happy by that person“, sentenced.