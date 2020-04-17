CharlElie Couture reaches for the coronavirus, he opens up about the ordeal that he just went through

It is in the Big East where he is confined since it has been infected with the coronavirus that the singer CharlElie Couture has granted an interview to the teams of BFMTV. The singer seems to have overcome the hardest part of the disease and is full of projects…

At the height of the global crisis due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the French would hear helter-skelter the death of Manu Dibango and the hospitalization of the singer Christophe. So it is with a legitimate fear that they had received the confidence of CharlElie Couture that revealed to have also been contaminated by the Covid-19. In a long message on Facebook, the singer of 64 years, was announced to have been taken “as traitor” by the virus: “Coup de bamboo behind the nape of the neck, it will put me upside down like a bat. Several nights in a row, I have raved and seen death in the face, say not, three-quarters. I was older, a dead tree“had it written. After two weeks in hell, the singer is doing better and is entrusted to our colleagues BFMTV.

“I had lost my essence of life “

“The first week, I had a 38 fever. I’m set to lose his footing completely. For eight days, I couldn’t speak, explains the interpreter of the Children’s Sunday. You lose the taste of everything – and the taste of life just short. We want it to stop. I could not see any outcome, at any level.” The singer is K. O, capable of anything :“I was quite destabilized at the beginning. I had lost my essence of life, my energy, my desire to make, share, create, to be what I am.“ Since a few days, the black veil has lifted and now the appetites of life and of creation of the resume, it tells BFMTV s ‘be returned to painting, working on his next album which will be released in the fall; with his daughter, he begins even to sing : “I can be clever now that this is not dangerous for others and that I’m immune to it myself. I no longer have the same anxiety.” Good news that will come put a little sunshine in the cold water of these times gloomy…