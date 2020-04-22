Charles Albert spoke of Brailovsky and Alarcón

Carlos Albert be honest and spoke of his excompañero, the ‘Ruso’ Brailovsky and Javier Alarcónwho said that it prevented to work in the Televisa.

In statements to the program The Barthe controversial analyst sports he recalled a brush he had with Brailovsky that led to a bad relationship. Without the bat and one hundred percent honest as always, said that the former player is a bad person.

“The ‘Russian‘ it is a shit, a person who is not respects. Believed that I could ningunear, I sent it to the fuck in the air, and there broke off the relationship. Brailovsky is a bad person“ he said.

On the other hand, Carlos Albert he spoke of Javier Alarcón. The former of ESPNsaid that in a meeting they had spoken of the possibility that he might Televisa and even though everybody agreed he was the only one that said no and that was enough.

“In a board, the possibility arose that I would and all, including Emilio Azcarraga, said that there was no problem. He (Javier Alarcón) she said no and that was enough for me to not get to Televisa“, he said.

The possibility that Carlos Albert to reach Televisa so excited, because his father was one of the founders. However he was also honest to say when he started talking football, when he began to have some friction with the channel.

“I spoke with a person of high level in Televisa. Remember that my father was of the founders of Televisa and then I was so dear to him; until I got to the football I began to have some roces“, sentenced.