Charles Aznavour and its links with the world of rap

Charles Aznavour has died at the age of 94. An age that has allowed him to cross all the epochs and all the musical trends. True to his style, Charles Aznavour has, however, expressed a strong link with the world of rap and the middle of the French rappers cite him regularly to the rank of his biggest inspirations with Jacques Brel and Georges Brassens. Some didn’t hesitate to say that the first piece of French rap is the “Poker” of Charles Aznavour, well before the advent of the hip-hop late 70’s, early 80’s,. It tells the story of a game of cards, in a phrase, spoken in the way of the slammers. “Poker” date of 1953.

But the first real connection between Aznavour and the rap, it is his "featuring" on "in the shadow of show business" by Kery James on the self-titled album released 10 years ago. The rapper known for his classic "Thug life" or "Commuters" is about the boycott of the rap by the mainstream media French and its tense relations with policy-makers. To support the credibility of this stream of music, Kery James was able to convince the icon of the French song to share a piece. In a unique interpretation in live on France 2, Charles Aznavour explains: "Rappers and slammers write wonderfully our language. It is believed that this youth doesn't know the song. On the contrary, she knows very, very well. But she wants to express herself in a different way. I found that there was a flowering of authors / composers, performers, rappers, or slammers that are amazing today". It may be that Charles Aznavour does not ignore, but in 1998, Kery James and his group of the time Ideal J samplaient "the two pigeons" (1693) to compose the title " protest "Avoid".

In Paris, in 2008, Charles Aznavour already explained his love for the rap, while inviting the rappers to break out of the clichés: “The French song is made of texts. We, the singers of variety, do not have music, we have not invented any rate, we have always taken those of others. It is thus necessary to bring into our family those who work the text. (…) It is necessary that the rap varies his themes, he gets to say something other than the revolt and protest.“ Some time later, Grand Corps Malade, another figure of the slam francophone will also have the privilege of hosting Charles Aznavour on one of his albums “You are, therefore I learn”, a title that deals with the dialogue between the men.

American rappers, fond of sampling, have also much to Aznavour. In the late 90s, the collective formed by Nas, AZ, Foxy Brown and Nature sings “Firm Fiasco” which uses the notes of”my daughter” released in 1964. The song is produced by the great Dr. Dre. It continues: in 1999, he produces and interprets the cardboard “What’s the difference” with Eminem and Xzibit. “What’s the difference” features a sample of “Because you believe” (1966).

Fans of music, r'n'b US will also immediately spotted the similarity of music "Breathe" by Blu Cantrell and Sean Paul (2003). A carton that has made the rounds of the charts and night clubs.

The world of rap has never hidden: he likes Charles Aznavour. Proof with the tributes of Kalash, Alonzo, Passy, etc on the social networks this Monday. Of urban artists that have regularly borrowed notes to the artist of Armenian origin. Because the list of samples is still long: “The absent” from the Fonky Family, “Riots” of Psy 4 Rime but also “Mamma” of Aketo (Sniper).