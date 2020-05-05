Charles Barkley explains why Michael Jordan is the GOAT

The discussion of the GOAT has resumed with the recent release of The Last Dance. If the issue is still complicated, the answer to Charles Barkley is clear and simple : Michael Jordan.

Name the GOAT of basketball ? The answer is obvious for many people : Michael Jordan. This sentence is even more true recently with the release of The Last Dance. His Airness and the Bulls are now reaching a new generation of fans, and the aura of MJ seems to be back to highs.

Yet, some do not agree and tell you that LeBron James is the true GOAT after his prowess in Cleveland and Miami. Charles Barkley, he does not seem to really fit in this category.

To have played in the years 90, the former player of the Suns ‘ vote MJ for the question of the GOAT. Not really surprising, but this is how he justifies his answer :

I spent a lot of movie stars and great athletes. Jordan and (Tiger) Woods are the only two guys that I went out where people lose their heads when they see them in a room with them. I will always be able to say that it was an honor and a privilege to play against Michael. When you’re around Michael and Tiger are different animals. You realize when someone is special.

Read also | “Jordan has had the better prime, but Kareem is the GOAT “

Barkley went a little bit further in explaining what made MJ the GOAT in his eyes :

It was difficult because if you lose against him, you would never see the end. I’ve never met someone in my life that I wanted to fight more than him at basketball. Because when you lose against him, you know that you’re going to hear about it for the rest of your life. I think that is what makes him the GOAT. He takes everything personally.

On the floor, or out, Michael Jordan was the first to terrorize his opponents. Charles Barkley has made the experience and it was visibly scored.