Charles Barkley reveals the 2 areas where LeBron is better than Jordan

Charles Barkley moves in their opinions. If he has done MJ light years ahead of LeBron James in the discussion of the GOAT, Chuck has finally acknowledged publicly that the King could also dominate Michael Jordan in some areas.

Charles Barkley is one of the many staunch supporters of Michael Jordan in the means of communication. If the relationship between the 2 members of the Dream Team already is not good due to some comments of Chuck on the Hornetsthe opinion of the latter does not change in the player that was MJ.

Michael Jordan is the best player of all time, and that, the consultant did not move. At the same time, it has had the opportunity to see their works during the End of 1993, something which marks a man. What is more important, Chuck has seen the version surmotivée of His Airness, as the MVP won this year has lit a fire out of control in MJ.

Another element of the story that Barkley is safe, is the fact that Kobe Bryant was one more player that LeBron James. He confessed some days ago that, for him, the Mamba was this which approached the most of Michael Jordan.

In the show “Wyd ? “d’ESPNCharles Barkley is again in all of these issues. Obviously, he has not changed his mind, as if by art of magic, but he still confessed to something rather surprising : he thinks that LeBron James is better than Michael Jordan in several areas !

I think that LeBron James is the one who made their teammates better. He’s a better passer than Michael Jordan, is a better playmaker. This is also the reason why I don’t compare the two.

For me, the closest thing to Michael Jordan is Kobe Bryant. This is a killer, he was ready for that cut throat in the game. LeBron is actually closer to the Magic. He knows how to do everything : points, rebounds, passes… But if I really need to score, I’m going to go back to Michael or Kobe. Same if I want to of the defense. In the end, LeBron is the better passer, certainly better rebondeur also. Kobe and Michael were willing to do anything to win. LeBron is not as well, is a child most beautiful.

Of course, Charles Barkley reveals nothing surprising. It is difficult to deny the fact that LeBron James is the best passer of Michael Jordan. It is enough to see evolve this season, his first as a leader… in all likelihood, the King is going to finish in the top distributor in the league, something that GM has never had success.

Charles Barkley recognizes that Michael Jordan is not the greatest in all areas. He has the titles, the recognition, you can leave the title of best passer for LeBron.