Charles Barkley says LeBron James would not want to have anything to do with the Bad Boy Pistons

The analyst for TNT, Charles Barkley, took a big hit on LeBron James in the framework of the interminable debate on GOAT between the star of the Los Angeles Lakers and Michael Jordan. In reference to the trials and tribulations of Jordan, as the show docuseries ESPN “The Last Dance”, Barkley was encouraged James to not want any member of the Bad Boy Pistons, who had regularly Jordan with a physical punishment severe:

“I love LeBron, but I think that the way they play the game today, he didn’t want to be a part of those Bad Boy Pistons,” said Barkley during a conversation, Zoom with the head coach of Kentucky John Calipari.

Charles Barkley has been great today as always. Speaks his mind but always available and always wants to help others. If you missed the episode live, you can watch it on https://t.co/4inTR2YL8y. Visit https://t.co/EWniWUDYuS for all the replays and information on how you can help! pic.twitter.com/wHCqu1hHFJ – John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) April 27, 2020

Unlike Jordan, James already had the body of a seasoned professional by the time he came into the league, while MJ has chiseled over time in order to better withstand the physical blows that he took. However, the nature of flagrant mistreatment of the Bad Boys can only be overcome with a mental strength of elite.

The star of the Lakers has been a test of his mental toughness during several defeats in the playoffs, including several in the final of the NBA. It has been tested at the beginning of his career for his lack of ability to shot noise, and he fights up to the fault line up to this day as a shooter of free throws with lower quality for a player of elite level.

Barkley does not jump probably not to a lot of conclusions by saying that, given that James has a history of argument eagerly to calls – something that would not be good during the 80’s and 90’s “no blood, no foul”.

Jordan has miraculously survived the game’s physical constant and is actually a stronger opponent and a better passer to eventually overcome these Detroit Pistons in the finals of the Conference Is to 1991. Barkley is not wrong here to think that James would not have been able to fight these same Pistons like Jordan did at the peak of his career.