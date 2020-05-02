Charles Oakley, and James Dolan are going to be forced to speak

Charles Oakley and James Dolan will they finally make peace ? This is what justice in new york hope. The court case between the two men was referred on appeal and the Court has ordered a mediation telephone. Dolan and Oakley, accompanied by their lawyers, are going to have to call the 31 next march and try to settle their dispute.

It all started when Charles Oakley, a former legend of the Knicks, was ejected from Madison Square Garden in 2017. James Dolan, the owner of the franchise and la salle, had himself asked that the colossus is transferred to the speaker. He was then banned from the MSG.

“Oak” has led a court action against the one he compares to a ” tyrant “. He lost his first trial. And, therefore, will have to try to discuss with Dolan. The NBA had already tried mediation, with the help of Michael Jordan, three years ago. Without success.