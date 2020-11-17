Charles told Diana that he didn’t love her the night before their wedding

Reports indicate that the princess thought about not showing up to the wedding because what Charles told her was “devastating.”

Astrologer reveals that one night before the wedding, Prince Charles told Diana that he did not love her, a confession that was devastating for her.

Penny Thornton, the astrologer Princess Diana consulted often, made a tremendous revelation that at the time almost caused the young woman to think about not showing up at her wedding to the Prince of Wales in 1981.

“One of the most shocking things Diana told me was that the night before the wedding, Charles told her that he did not love her. I think he didn’t want to come to the wedding under a false premise, he wanted to clarify things with her, and that was devastating for Diana, “said Thornton in the new ITV documentary titled:” The Diana Interview: Revenge of a Princess. “.

Later everyone found out that they were not a happy couple, and finally ended in divorce on August 28, 1996, thus ending with a media story worthy of a fairy tale.