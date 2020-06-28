Charli D’amelio : age, sister, partner, salary… everything we know about the star of TikTok

The salary Charli D’amelio ?

If Charli D’amelio is the star more often in TikTok, she has to have a salary that is quite nice, no ? How many wins does so by mail, in your opinion ? Thus, the site of HITC has revealed that the influenceuse would be 48,199$ for posting in the application. And if you add the salary of his sister, Dixie D’amelio, is 149 000$. Distractify has announced that Charli D’amelio would be$ 25,000 for the video, there is a big difference between the two. The American communicates very little about their money.

She has been in a relationship with Chase Hudson

If Dixie D’amelio is in a relationship with Griffin Johnson, her little sister Charli D’amelio, she is single since march of 2020 : she is separated from her girlfriend, the Persecution of Hudson after the influential has been accused of tricking his girlfriend with Nessa Barrett, the ex-girlfriend of TikTokeur Josh Richards, belonging to the “Influence of the Home”, the collective opponent, Chase Hudson, “Hype House”.

Despite all this history, Charli D’amelio and his ex, which is the nickname of Lil Huddy, does not seem to be in bad terms, since they are reviewed in the villa of the Hype of the House. Their fans have even thought that they were new as a couple, but this is not the case, as confirmed by Charli.