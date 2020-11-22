CHARLI D’AMELIO HAS LOST OVER 500,000 FOLLOWERS ON TIKTOK, AFTER CRITICIZING THE LATEST FAMILY VIDEO

Charli D’Amelio is still the most followed person on TikTok, but in the last few hours he has lost over 500,000 followers.

All because of the video Dinner With The D’Amelios: a clip posted on YouTube in which 16-year-old sister Dixie D’Amelio and their parent’s host YouTuber James Charles for dinner and are served by private chef Aaron May.

Towards the end of the video, Charli talks about the fact that she is a few days away from her first million fans, adding: ” I wish I had more time to imagine if I reached 100 million a year after reaching one million? “.

To which James replies with a joke: ” Was 95 million not enough for you? “. Charli again: ” It was like saying, you know even numbers “.

Even her older sister Dixie D’Amelio was criticized because at a certain point she appeared disgusted by one of the ingredients of the paella prepared by the chef, namely a snail, enough to get up to go and put back.

Here is the video in question:

After the outbreak of the controversy, Charli D’Amelio had his say in a live on Instagram explaining that it was a misunderstanding and that he doesn’t want his followers to think he sees them only as numbers.

He then questioned his desire to stay on social media, revealing that he had not received only harsh judgments, but also death threats: ” If this is the community I’m in, I don’t know if I want to stay there any longer. Be kind. It’s not difficult. . You can say that I am disrespectful, you can say that I have no human decency but in the end, I am still a person “.

Dixie D’Amelio also gave her side of the story: ” My family and I have been working with Chef Aaron May for two months and we have created a fantastic friendship. Before moving on, I am grateful for every single person who follows me and for every single person who works with me because I am grateful for all the opportunities I have “.

” My team knows that I throw up a lot. I put back the smell, thought, and taste of something. I love our chef and would never fail him with respect .”

At the time of writing, Charli D’Amelio has 98.5 million followers on TikTok (it had surpassed 99 million before the offending video), while Dixie D’Amelo has 43.9 million followers.