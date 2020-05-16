Charli D’amelio speaks on the dark side of celebrity on TikTok

Of passage on the YouTube channel of James Charles (before the quarantine, of course), the star of TikTok Charli D’amelio was entrusted on the negative sides of fame.

At only 15 years old, Charli D’amelio is the creative content most popular on the platform, the TikTok, especially for his talent in dance.

Its popularity has exploded, in 2019, and it now has over 40 million subscribers who follow it religiously.

While James Charles maquillait Charli, the two creators were talking about the journey of the young woman, which led to revelations quite shocking.

Charli has admitted that several people with whom she had lost contact tried to renew their friendship with her. “People say to me: “Thou hast cut off thy life, thou do not tell me more,” and yet, it’s been years that we are no longer friends,” she says.

She feels lucky to have his best childhood friend, Gemma, with whom his relationship has not changed since this whole adventure.

The worst, according to Charli, what are the parents of his young fans. Once she was at a restaurant with friends when a mother approached her to take a picture with her daughter. Charli had spent a horrible day and had not eaten yet, so she asked to wait until after dinner for the photo.

“The mother said to me: “You’re not going to die if you stop eating for two seconds”, so I am excused, and the mother replied: “You know, it makes you look very bad”, and I started to cry,” says Charli.

A little reminder that if you cross paths with the stars at the restaurant, it is necessary to leave them time to eat before disturbing them for a photo!

Charli has also confessed that sometimes, people follow his activities and movements to try to meet her. For example, four of its fans have shown up at the wedding of his cousin by pretending to be members of the family. Charli did not appreciate this invasion of her privacy.

She had to stop going to school and is now taking the online course because it is simply too famous and too busy, so she needs a flexible schedule.

Phew! It is very intense to experience all of that in 15 years. See the full video right here: