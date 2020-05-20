Charli XCX, Diplo and Herve Pagez take back “Wannabe” of the Spice Girls! Actually Charli XCX

Charli XCX and Diplo have wanted to pay tribute to the Spice Girls. While the women’s group is back on stage in the Uk recently, the famous singers also come to announce that they are back on tour.

The singer Charli XCX, and the interpreter of “No New Friends” have partnered recently with the producer of French electro Herve Pagez on a planetary hit. And for those who are fans of the Spice Girls, the trio has picked the song “Wannabe” renamed for the occasion as “Spicy”. In a world of flashy colors and retro, the artists are accompanied by dolphins, flying saucers, robots, and even sirens. A set that completely changed the original version.

And it is a successful bet for the performers since the Spice Girls in person has validated their recovery by sharing the images on their story Instagram.

Charli XCX: a new album in 2019?

Charli XCX knows how to wait his fans. Beginning in 2019, the young vocalist had released a brand new hit titled “1999” in a duet with Troye Sivan, announced as the first single from his third album. But nothing is sure, so for the moment, it unveils new hits every month since the beginning of the year, including “Blame It On Your Love”, a duet with Lizzo. Very successful Technique to make wait the more impatient!