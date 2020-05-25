Charli XCX : pop-techno DIY ★★★

The way How I’m Feeling Now has been designed is what the album of Charli XCX is more interesting. Including its fans in the creation process, the British presents a fourth album is completely home made (pandemic requires).



Marissa Groguhé

The Press

The singer-songwriter has appealed to its subscribers on Instagram Live to “co-author,” the catchy song Anthems. She surveyed to choose the imagery for this new opus. She has also directed the music video for the title Forever from a collage of videos sent by his fans.

In short, Charli XCX, true to itself, has played out of conventions. Less than a year after his third album, managed, Charlithe treatment “home-made” and much less licked from How I’m Feeling Now it makes service most of the time. The expectations are lower, but the artist manages to surprise with an album built without basic equipment.

Its electronic pop leans toward the experimental. Some testing work, such as c2.0 and Anthemsother less (Detonate, for example).

The (lovely) voice of the singer is placed a little too often the filter of electro, giving it a synthetic sound. Some of the songs (the quasi-ballad Enemy, Party 4 U or Visions) benefit from it, however.

IMAGE PROVIDED BY WARNER MUSIC How I’m Feeling Nowfrom Charli XCX

The artist’s 27-year-old has collaborated in the writing of many texts of songs to be success — Señorita, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello — Same Old Love, Selena Gomez, Beg For It, Iggy Azalea – but has not exhausted all its resources on the hardware of the other. His own songs have, for the most part, the same commercial appeal. The songs catchy, she knows it, there’s no doubt about it.

★★★

Electro-pop. How I’m Feeling Now, Charli XCX, Warner Music.