Charlie Cox talks about the rumors of Daredevil in Spider-Man 3

A rumor has recently emerged that Matt Murdoch / Daredevil would appear in the third installment of Spider-Man within the MCU. Now, after having spent a lot of time without any details on this subject, Charlie Cox, performer of the avenger of Hell’s Kitchen, discusses the issue.

During a conversation that the actor of Stardust has had with ComicBook to prepare the details of a celebration of the series with that site, it was inevitable that the question arises, as many fans are hoping that an announcement will be made soon. However, on the basis of the response provided, these hopes do not seem to be rewarded in the near future. What Cox has said:

“I had not heard these rumors, but it certainly won’t be with my Daredevil. If this is true, this will not be with me, it will be with another actor “.

Of course, it is possible that Disney has not yet contacted the comedian and that is why he is still not aware of this, but you must also be objective: the reality is that the chances of this happening are almost nilespecially if you consider the fact that Tom Holland has been announced a few weeks ago that the filming of the end of his trilogy, was about to begin, so they have called the actor now.

Given these rumors of Daredevil in Spider-Man 3, Cox said that he would like to participate in a cassette of the Universe of the House of Ideas:

“As a fan of Marvel movies, I love when characters appear in small doses here and there, but as we are on Netflix, we can’t do much of anything for legal reasons. But I’d love the idea that Jessica [Jones] and Matt would appear in the background, or Matt as a lawyer advising Peter Parker. It would be great”.

The legal council has emerged as the wants of the theory initial: given that his identity has been revealed at the end of Far From Home, Peter should find a lawyer who would be Murdoch. Crazy, right? But anything can happen.

Would you like to see Daredevil in Spider-Man 3?