Charlie Cox will not be in the next Spider-Man, fans of Daredevil deçus

Fans Charlie Coxthe interpreter of Daredevil in the Marvel comic series, have expressed their discontent after the announcement of the actor regarding the rumor about his participation in the third Spider-Man.

Charlie Cox in Spider-Man 3 ?

Fans wondered if Matt Murdockplayed by Charlie Cox in the tv series of Marvel, was going to make his appearance in the third film Spider-Man of Tom Holland. Unfortunately, to the disappointment of all, the actor said that it would not be of the party.

The hope of the fans of the series has been in vain ! The interpreter Matt Murdock the small screen said in an interview that he wouldn’t play the role of the lawyer in the next installment of the movie series.

The rumor had begun to circulate on this topic when the director, Kevin Smith had mentioned in his podcast, “Fatman Beyond “. The fans were delighted to have this opportunity to see the actor wear the costume of the super-heroes of Hell’s Kitchen again.

In his interview, the actor Charlie Cox has, however, claimed not to be aware of the rumour in question. The actor then explains that if Daredevil is supposed to appear in the third installment of the man-spider, it will not be the one who will interpret them. A new that has angered the fans of the actor. They have quickly begun to express their disappointment about it on the social networks. Some have even stated that they boycotteraient the film if another actor will play the role of Daredevil instead of Charlie Cox.

She-Hulk, the lawyer of Peter Parker “instead of” Daredevil ?

The question arises, which of She-Hulk or Daredevil will be the lawyer of Spider-Man in the third installment of the movie series ?

The rumor circulating for several weeks that Daredevil it would be part of the cast of Spider-Man 3 has not been confirmed.

The rumor guess Peter Parkerplayed by Tom Holland, will have to defend themselves before the court and prove his innocence. It will, therefore, need an excellent lawyer to defend the case at bar. His lawyer will be there then Daredevil or She-Hulk ?

Matt Murdock would be a good choice given his success as a lawyer.

In the comics, the two super-heroes have worked together several times since they are both based in New York.

Matt Murdock is the choice the most logical in this situation. However, some legal complications between the Marvel studios and Netflix can prevent this alliance !

An agreement with the streaming platform

An agreement between Netflix and Marvel studios has been signed that ensures that the characters present in the series on Netflix can only be used two years after the end of the series in which they appeared. The series Daredevil has been completed in November 2018. The character of Matt Murdock will not be used until two years after so in November 2020.

This exclusivity agreement prevents Marvel from using the lawyer in the third Spider-Man.

Jennifer Walters, alias She-Hulkit , could therefore be the advocate of Peter Parker for this reason. In addition, the heroine in question is supposed to have his own series on Disney+ soon. His introduction to the world of cinematic Marvel could be done in this installment of Spider-Man. The link of the character with Bruce Banner (Hulk) could more easily justify its presence in the film. Jennifer Walters is her cousin and so he could ask him to help Peter.

Don’t miss our page on Facebook!

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED













