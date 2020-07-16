Charlize Theron accepts the “invite” to fight in a match in the WWE after the role of the old guard: “When and where?

Charlize Theron has attracted the attention of a former champion of the WWE due to his recent roles in action films.
Since 2015, Theron has impressed the viewers with his work as a stuntman in films such as Mad Max: Fury Road, Atomic Blonde and the new film from Netflix The Old Guard.
Theron was interviewed by the professional wrestler Kofi Kingston, when he said: “I think you might have a career or a future, if you want to, as a WWE superstar. “
Download the new application Independent Premium
Share the whole story, not just the headlines
Download now
Kingston added: “The fact that you can keep track of these movements so naturally, I would love to see you in head-to-head with a Becky Lynch, or as a Sasha Banks. Or Bayley, or Charlotte [Flair]. I have the impression that you adapteriez perfectly.
Theron was excited about the idea, responding: “Wow, is this an invitation? Yes! When and where? “
Read more
She said that, even if she knows that this will not happen “anytime soon” because of the pandemic, she thinks that ” it would be really fun for everyone to look at because [she is] a mere actor “.
Theron, who plays in The Old Guard to the side of KiKi Layne and Chiwetel Ejiofor, added: “This seems awesome and I’m going to kick ass. “
While The Old Guard has received criticism mostly positive, users of Netflix have been critical of the soundtrack to the action thriller fantastic, calling it ” worthy of belief “.
-
Dille&Kamille Towel d?guest, organic cotton, blue-grey, 30 x 50 cm
? Wash at 40° C, can be ironed at a low temperature, do not bleach. ? The first time, wash dark colors separately. ? After the first wash, a shrinkage of 5% to 10% is possible. To reduce the risk of shrinkage, try to avoid putting your clothes in the dryer and stretch the still
-
Dille&Kamille Towel d?guest in organic cotton-grey-pink
? Wash at 40° C, can be ironed at a low temperature, do not bleach. ? The first time, wash dark colors separately. ? After the first wash, a shrinkage of 5% to 10% is possible. To reduce the risk of shrinkage, try to avoid putting your clothes in the dryer and stretch the still
-
Vent panels A3 and A4 assembly Point after evacuation with arrow to the left
The panel of the collection point being, in most cases, located outside, SETON offers a full range using weather-resistant materials, and formats of panels adapted to all configurations.. The gathering point is used to group all personnel to a
-
Vent panels A3 and A4 assembly Point after evacuation with arrow to the right
The panel of the collection point being, in most cases, located outside, SETON offers a full range using weather-resistant materials, and formats of panels adapted to all configurations.. The gathering point is used to group all personnel to a
-
Vent panels A4 and A3 to complete the assembly Point after evacuation
The panel of the collection point being, in most cases, located outside, SETON offers a full range using weather-resistant materials, and formats of panels adapted to all configurations.. The security instructions indicate that it is necessary, in the event of an evacuation, is
-
CHI – Kit After-shampoo Keratin – paraben-Free / Sulfate-Free – 3 x 355 ml
✔ After-shampoo rebuilder based on Essential Oils and Keratin✔ sulfate-Free – paraben-Free✔ Helps to prevent hair fall✔ Result : Shine and elasticity of the hair✔ Optimizes the Brazilian Smoothing treatment in…