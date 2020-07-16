Charlize Theron accepts the “invite” to fight in a match in the WWE after the role of the old guard: “When and where?

By
Kim Lee
-
0
19


Charlize Theron has attracted the attention of a former champion of the WWE due to his recent roles in action films.

Since 2015, Theron has impressed the viewers with his work as a stuntman in films such as Mad Max: Fury Road, Atomic Blonde and the new film from Netflix The Old Guard.

Theron was interviewed by the professional wrestler Kofi Kingston, when he said: “I think you might have a career or a future, if you want to, as a WWE superstar. “

Kingston added: “The fact that you can keep track of these movements so naturally, I would love to see you in head-to-head with a Becky Lynch, or as a Sasha Banks. Or Bayley, or Charlotte [Flair]. I have the impression that you adapteriez perfectly.

Theron was excited about the idea, responding: “Wow, is this an invitation? Yes! When and where? “

She said that, even if she knows that this will not happen “anytime soon” because of the pandemic, she thinks that ” it would be really fun for everyone to look at because [she is] a mere actor “.

Theron, who plays in The Old Guard to the side of KiKi Layne and Chiwetel Ejiofor, added: “This seems awesome and I’m going to kick ass. “

While The Old Guard has received criticism mostly positive, users of Netflix have been critical of the soundtrack to the action thriller fantastic, calling it ” worthy of belief “.

