Charlize Theron always believes in the following

The time seems to be the suites to be unlikely. The return of these old projects that were thought to be buried for a very long time. As if the filmmakers and actors from Hollywood were in the path of your files and not piochaient cravings suites, prequels or spin-off. In the lot recently, of course, there is a Gladiator, but also the Goonies. If Hancock is not really part of the same world of the film, the film was released in 2008 with Will Smith and Charlize Theron could be entitled to a continuation ? It is, in any case, what hope for the actress.

Hancock, the story is already ready

In 2008, Will Smith plays super-hero. Very far from the Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr., that was published the same year, he is the embodiment of Hancock, a super-hero, awkward, who does not know how to control his powers and became unpopular. His meeting with a public relations specialist is going to change things.

In this movie, Charlize Theron played the wife of Will Smith / Hancock. Apparently, an american woman very classical, but as we discovered at the end, with similar powers (superior) to the Hancock.

A year after their premiere in cinemas, the director Peter Berg had announced plans for a sequel, which would have been able to introduce an immortal god into the equation is already complicated by the couple. The two authors had even been committed, but the project is slowly turned off and disappeared from the radar.

Charlize Theron always seems to believe. Asked by Comicbookhe has revived the hopes of those who would like to see this film get to do it.

We talked about it during a moment of this film, especially after the publication of the first, but not recently. It would be a super-hero in a wheelchair ! But I’ve always wanted to do. I want to do. I would say yes immediately.

If the competition Marvel has stifled the project in time, the success of Logan or Deadpool in the past few years, demonstrates that there is a place to take in the face of the MCU.