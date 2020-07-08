Charlize Theron, always so powerful in The Old Guard

Posted by Rosario Ligammari on July 7, 2020

Mad Max : Fury Road, Atomic Blonde, passing by Hancock, Charlize Theron is a veteran of the roles of powerful women, of “badass” as they say. The Old Guard is no exception to his filmography : the actress plays the head of a band of mercenaries immortal. As many say that it’s always ready to rumble…

The head of Charlize Theron

In addition to being one of the actresses most in demand of the american cinema, Charlize Theron embodies a strong symbol : that of the woman overkill. It shows in the roles of characters brave for an independent film or as a super-heroine in blockbuster movies, his filmography is his image : that of a woman who displays loud and clear in his convictions and is always ready to defend tooth and nail. A hard-to-cook. In The Old Guard (Gina Prince-Bythewood, 2020), a band of mercenaries, the immortals, composed of the Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts), Joe (Marwan Kenzari) and Nicky (Lucas Marinelli) is opposed to members of a pharmaceutical company interested in their supernatural abilities. And what is the role of Charlize Theron, by the way ? The one of Andy, the head of the said band. This new film does not, therefore, no exception in the filmography of the actress.

Transformations impressive and strong characters

At the end of the 90s, a film that reveals Charlize Theron to the general public ; it is The devil's advocate (Taylor Hackford, 1998). The actress is required brilliantly alongside Al Pacino and Keanu Reeves in the skin is a complex character with a double personality. And what of Monster (Patty Jenkins, 2003) ? Still strong, but "nasty" this time : that of a serial killer inspired by the story of Aileen Wuornos. Charlize Theron is totally committed to this film is enlaidissant (let's just remember that she is also a model) ; in addition to this, it takes fifteen pounds, as it will be for Tully (Jason Reitman, 2018). Unrecognizable in this character, she won a series of trophies : twenty-three in total. The rest of his filmography is studded with the roles of courageous women. It is thought as well to The Case of Josey Aimes (Niki Caro, 2006), in which she works in a mine and must face up to the jokes (very) suspicious of the men or in The Valley of Elah (Paul Haggis, 2007), where she investigates a deserter during the war in Iraq.

Super-heroines

She was a strong woman, Charlize Theron is accustomed to camping characters able to use his fists and wielding the weapon with dexterity. This could be compared to Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow in the sagas Iron Man and Avengers, including a film dedicated to this character (directed by Cate Shorland) will be released this year. Only Charlize Theron is several heroines : she plays the super-spy Lorraine Broughton in Atomic Blonde (David Leitch, 2017) when it is not Aeon Flux (Karyn Kusama, 2005), in other words, the "better element" of a group of rebels responsible for murdering one of the greatest leaders of the ruling party. In Hancock (Peter Berg, 2008), Charlize Theron has the look of an american wife traditional ? Attention spoiler : it is discovered in the first half of the movie that she still has more power than the hero of the title, up to even make it out of the shadows. Finally, it is impossible not to quote Mad Max : Fury Road (George Miller, 2015) Charlize Theron shaves head for interpreting the warrior's Imperator Furiosa, who five help slaves to escape from the clutches of Immortan Joe. Again, it is she who is the origin of the action, namely the engine of the long run-unrestrained pursuit. And let's say it twice rather than once : that everyone is reassured, in The Old Guard, Charlize Theron is also still " badass ".