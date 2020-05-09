Charlize Theron and Daniel Craig will be among the presenters at the Golden Globes 2020

On the stage of the Golden Globes 2020, this Sunday, viewers will find many prestigious stars, at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed on Thursday the names of those who will animate the great mass of the american cinema.

Charlize Theron, Will Ferrell and Tiffany Haddish will be part of the presenters. Tim Allen, Pierce Brosnan, Glenn Close, Daniel Craig, Ted Danson, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Dakota Fanning, Salma Hayek, Scarlett Johansson, Harvey Keitel, Rami Malek, Kate McKinnon, Amy Poehler, Margot Robbie, Octavia Spencer, Sofia Vergara and Kerry Washington have also been announced.

Tom Hanks and Ellen DeGeneres rewarded

Comedian Ricky Gervais will host this new edition of the Golden Globes. It will notably be marked by the award presented to Tom Hanks, who will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and Ellen DeGeneres, honored with the Carol Burnett Award, which recognizes excellence in television.

Among the favourite films to win the trophies the most important include:”Marriage Story“Noah Baumbach, “The Irishman“Martin Scorsese and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood“of Quentin Tarantino. The winners will be announced throughout the evening.

The 77th Golden Globes ceremony will be broadcast live by the american channel NBC from two o’clock in the morning, belgian time. Subscribers to Canal Plus will be able to follow it on this antenna.