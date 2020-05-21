Charlize Theron and her bowl haircut inspired by Linda Evangelista

Monday 2 September, the actress announced his return in the franchise “Fast and Furious” with a photo of her new haircut on his account Instagram.

MODE – If the bowl haircut remains a mystery capillary for the most people, for Charlize Theron she is amazingly synonymous with glamour and was inspired by a fashion icon: Linda Evangelista.

His fans and his friends have not hesitated to share their surprise and their admiration for the new look, very daring. “This cup is over as well,” said January Jones. “But it would be that to you,” added the actress of “Mad Men”.

“You missed it!!!!!!!”, wrote the star of the “Fast and Furious”, Tyrese Gibson. The actor of “Creed”, Michael B. Jordan, is simply a émoji representative of the eyes, expressing his admiration for the actress. A tribute to the 90’s

At the same time, the hair stylist of Charlize Theron, Adir Abergel, was also shared two pictures on her behalf Instagram. The first being a photo of the actress and her new haircut which he commented: “I have always been grateful to work with this person extremely talenteuse, Charlize Theron”. “I was inspired by old photos of Linda Evangelista taken by Peter Lindbergh”, he added.

Five hours later, the hairdresser has completed his homage to the top model of the 90s with a picture of her and Cindy Crawford, wearing any of the two with a bowl haircut.

“Inspiration Monday. I was inspired by the atmosphere around Linda Evangelista and Peter Lindbergh at the beginning of the years 90 for the new cut of Charlize. This photo of Linda Evangelista and Cindy Crawford was in my head for a moment,” said Adir Abergel.