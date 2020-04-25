Charlize Theron and her mother to the Oscars 2020: dress, split collar and spectacular

Charlize Theron is not coming only to the ceremony on Sunday night since she has been able to count on the presence of her mother Gerda Maritz. If it is finally Renee Zellweger, who won the award for Best actress for Judythe actress is not disappointed in the least : “I won the award for best plus one, for sure“said the star of Monster to E! News referring to the one that came with him. Mother and daughter are all the more complicit they share a painful family history.

In 1991, when Charlize Theron was 15 years of age, her alcoholic father attacked her mother, who has defended the killing by a bullet. Gerda was not pursued as a result of this incident and drama. A traumatic event that the actress has mentioned in an interview with NPR in December last year : “This violence, this violence that occurs in the family, it is something that I share with many peopleit was she entrusted. I’m not ashamed to talk about it, because I think the more we talk about this kind of thing, the more we realize that we are not alone at all.”