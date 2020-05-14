Charlize Theron and Natalie Portman, two icons to IndieWire Honors

Thursday, November 1, in Los Angeles, the site IndieWire was in recognition of the work of eight leading lights of the seventh item Among the winners, Charlize Theron and Natalie Portman.

One is blonde, the other brunette. Actresses of renown, and muses iconic house of Dior, Charlize Theron and Natalie Portman were together on Thursday evening in Los Angeles to attend the IndieWire Honors. Each year, this ceremony, organized by the site specialized in independent cinema, award with great fanfare eight leading lights of the seventh art for their work over the last twelve months.

Very elegant in a suit Celine from the first collection of Hedi Slimane for the French house, Natalie Portman went home with an award for his role in “Vox Lux”, a musical drama in which she plays Celeste, a famous pop star. Charlize Theron, meanwhile, has been rewarded for his character Marlo in the film by Jason Reitman, “Tully”. For the purposes of the filming, the actress did not hesitate to give his person up to take 22 kilos. “I just wanted to feel what this woman felt, and I think that it was a way for me to bring me closer to her and understand her state of mind,” was it explained during an interview granted to “Entertainment Tonight“.

Among the other winners, Ryan Coogler is back with the “Visionary Award” for his film “Black Panther”, Cary Joji Fukunaga was awarded for his feature film “Maniac” and Alfonso Cuarón has been commended for his work on “Roma”. On the side of the actors, this are Bill Hader, Amandla Stenberg, and Constance Wu, who joined Charlize Theron and Natalie Portman on the bench of the winners.